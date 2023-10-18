CHARMCO, WV (WVNS) – This week’s Rainelle Medical Center Player of the Week put up a record-setting performance on Friday.

Greenbrier West Quarterback Cole Vandall set a single-game, program passing record in the Cavaliers’ win over Petersburg.

Vandall threw for 280 yards and 3 touchdowns. . He also rushed for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Vandall’s record-breaking night was yet another special moment in Greenbrier West’s undefeated season. They look to keep their record unblemished this week as they host Midland Trail in Charmco.