Rainelle Visitor’s Center receives generous donation

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A project that is several years in the making is one step closer to be being built.

The Rainelle Visitor’s Center and Travel Plaza will serve as a place to remember the heritage of the town. The town reached $150,000 in donations. It recently received a $75,000 donation from the Dr. D.K. Cales Foundation.

To break ground on the project, Executive Director of the Visitor’s Center, Andrea Pendleton, said the town must raise more than $410,000.

“It gives me a great feeling of great warmth. They’re giving to a lot of other organizations other people aren’t. It’s really hard on Rainelle to go around and ask people for donations, but I do anyway and I try. I’ve always done it always appreciate what’s given to us,” Pendleton explained.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local bookstore hosting poetry and wine event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local bookstore hosting poetry and wine event"

Rainelle employee celebrates 20 years working for the town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainelle employee celebrates 20 years working for the town"

Rainelle receives big donation for visitor's center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainelle receives big donation for visitor's center"

Beckley Bypass renamed after former governor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Bypass renamed after former governor"

WVSOM holds roundtable discussion on COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "WVSOM holds roundtable discussion on COVID-19"

UPDATE: Mercer County Sheriff's Department will hold community meetings

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Mercer County Sheriff's Department will hold community meetings"

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News