Rainelle Visitor’s Center receives generous donation

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A project that is several years in the making is one step closer to be being built.

The Rainelle Visitor’s Center and Travel Plaza will serve as a place to remember the heritage of the town. The town reached $150,000 in donations. It recently received a $75,000 donation from the Dr. D.K. Cales Foundation.

To break ground on the project, Executive Director of the Visitor’s Center, Andrea Pendleton, said the town must raise more than $410,000.

“It gives me a great feeling of great warmth. They’re giving to a lot of other organizations other people aren’t. It’s really hard on Rainelle to go around and ask people for donations, but I do anyway and I try. I’ve always done it always appreciate what’s given to us,” Pendleton explained.