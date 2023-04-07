GHENT, WV (WVNS)– For National Beer Day, it’s time to raise a toast to the most widely consumed alcoholic beverage- beer!

National Beer Day is recognized on April 7th every year.

It commemorates the day in 1933 when the Cullen-Harrison Act was signed into law. This act reversed the prohibition on selling beer in the United States.

In Ghent, Weathered Ground Brewery crafts its own beer with local ingredients and sells it all over West Virginia.

Anthony Meador, Head Brewer at Weathered Ground Brewery, said he encourages everyone to come out and try their most popular beers- and their newest one.

“Craft beer drinkers are always on the lookout wanting to try something new, and we just released a hefeweizen, which is a German Wheat Beer,” said Meador. The yeast produces a banana-y flavor.”

Meador also invited everyone to visit the brewery and enjoy the live music.