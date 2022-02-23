BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Raleigh and Mercer County Schools have lifted the mask mandate for public school students. Parents will now have the option to send their children to school with or without a mask.

The number of positive cases in Mercer County has been steadily going down for the past few weeks. Mercer County Health Department Interim Director Bonnie Allen, said she feels comfortable giving Mercer County Schools the ‘okay’ to lift the mask mandate.

“I think we might see a little bit of an uptick at first. But you know, we’ve been at this for two years. Things are getting better,” Allen told 59News. “We’re moving away from contact tracing and more toward education about how to quarantine, how to prevent it. And so I think this is kind of the natural route of things to take.”

We talked to parents at one Bluefield Middle School to find out what they had to say about sending their kids to school with no mask requirement.

Some parents told 59News they’re uncomfortable with the school board’s decision to make masks optional, but others said they understand that some folks just wanted the decision to be left up to the family.

“I’m totally against them removing the mandate because my kids have been sick numerous times and every time they’ve gotten it from school,” said Bluefield Middle School Parent James Gregg.

“Because everybody has a right to their own opinion… I would like for them to do what would keep themselves and their children and their neighbors safe. But I can’t make them do it,” said Grandparent Tina Hunt.

Both Hunt and Gregg said they still plan on sending their kids to school with masks on.

In the long term, Allen said there’s no way to predict what kind of effect removing the mask mandate will have. However, she added the health department and Board of Education will continue to work together to try to make the best decisions to keep students and families in Mercer County safe.

“Now, if I see that there is a large uptick in cases, then the school board and I will talk about it and I’ll recommend what I feel is the route to go. Then, they will vote and decide if that’s what they want to do,” said Allen.