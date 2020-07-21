Raleigh Co. Circuit Judges appointing interim magistrate

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Circuit Court Judges are working on appointing a new magistrate.

This comes after former magistrate, Steve Massie, won the Primary Election in June 2020, despite resigning a few months before. The position will be on the ballot in the November, since Massie’s resignation was within 84 days of the election.

“I understand that it will be on the November ballot. I have reached out to the Secretary of State’s office to ask exactly what I need to do to post. It is my understanding that anybody who wants to run for that position can file and run,” said Andrew Dimlich, Raleigh Co. Chief Circuit Judge.

The four judges will appoint an interim magistrate who will hold the position until the end of the year. The interim magistrate will be able to run for the full position as well.

The judges have not announced who they will appoint yet.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News