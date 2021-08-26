Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Department still hiring for deputies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for a career in law enforcement, a local sheriff’s department is hiring.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire two new deputies. Those who are interested can pick up an application at the office on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley. Applicants will also need to pass a background check and a physical agility test.

Chief Deputy J.C. Canaday said the application process and training is worth it.

“We think law enforcement is an honorable career. We believe this department is a good department to work for and we offer some benefits that are attractive to folks, especially in today’s economy,” Canaday said.

Interested applicants have until the end of September to submit their applications.

