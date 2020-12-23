Raleigh Commission on Aging gives out meals before Christmas

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission on Aging is spreading Christmas cheer.

The commission gives out meals every day throughout the week. With Christmas on the way, those who work at the commission decided to give out holiday cheer as well.

Seniors who came to the grab and go event received a special Christmas meal delivered by Santa himself.

Those who work at the Commission on Aging said they are proud to continue to both hand out and deliver meals throughout the pandemic.

“The primary reason for the commission on aging across the nation was to fight senior hunger, and being able to still serve seniors even though we can bring them inside the building is still a big part of what we do,” said Santa while giving out meals.

Employees said they give out around 50 meals a day, and deliver even more right to peoples doors.