Raleigh County 911 to conduct full-scale disaster exercise

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Emergency Services will be conducting a full-scale disaster exercise on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

SEmergency response teams will conduct the training at the Harper Mills Skilled Nursing Facility on Heartland Drive in Beckley. It starts at 10 a.m. There will be a large presence of emergency vehicles on site. Raleigh County Emergency Services wants to remind everyone this is a routine exercise and there is nothing to worry about.

The exercise should be finished by 12 p.m.

