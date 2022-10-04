BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Adult Learning Center has been named West Virginia Adult Education Program of the Year.

The award is given to an education center that excels in enrollment, testing scores and numerous other measures.

Tammy Toney, a teacher at the center, says that this award will allow the center to help even more people going forward.

“It’s an honor because now we can show the community that we’re not just about a high school equivalency diploma but that we have so many other services,” said Toney. “There’s like, industry-recognized credentials, Microsoft certification, people coming to us for career exploration.”

Recently, the center partnered with New River Community and Technical College.

The partnership will allow students who graduate with certain certifications from the center to enter NRCTC with college credits.