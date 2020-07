BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A staff member at the Raleigh County Board of Education has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Administrators with the Raleigh County Board of Education confirmed with 59 News the positive test result Thursday, July 2, 2020. No further information was released.

The Board of Education is in contact with the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, and following all of the guidelines put in place.