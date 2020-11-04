Raleigh County Board of Education opens up another virtual learning enrollment window

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Parents in Raleigh County have another avenue when it comes to sending their children to school.

Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said a window is open for parents to opt their child out of in-person learning and switch into virtual learning. Price told 59News a WVLearns Opt-In Window for those in the county opened up on Mon, Nov. 2, 2020.

“An opportunity for parents or students who want to have their children enrolled in virtual school. That will be open through November 13th,” Price said.

Parents can fill out an online form by 5 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2020 to make the switch from in-person learning to a virtual classroom. Price said it gives parents the opportunity to make that decision to put their child in a position to learn better.

“It’s just a parent choice on whether they would have them in our virtual model, blended or face to face as we move forward,” Price said.

For parents looking to remove their child from virtual learning and send them back to the classroom, Price said there’s good news for them as well.

“If parents who are in virtual school wanting to opt out for the second semester, there will be an announcement on a time on when that window is open as well,” Price said.