Raleigh County BOE announces re-opening plan for upcoming school year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Members of the Raleigh County Board of Education announced their reopening plans for the upcoming school year during a meeting on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

They want to find a way to keep kids safe while still getting the full learning experience. Superintendent David Price said he feels their plan achieves this goal.

“We feel very good about our plan, that we meet those guidelines and our local health department has reviewed it to make sure that we are doing all the things we need to do to make sure our kids are safe as they re-enter school,” said Price.

The plan includes four phases. Phase One is completely online learning; however, students will begin in Phase Two, where they will be split into two groups by last name. The two groups will switch between face-to-face instruction for two days, and then online education for three.

In Phase Three, students are still in two groups, but they are in class four days and only online once a week. Phase Four removes all online learning and students are in the classroom full-time. Families also have the option to attend virtual school.

Price said the ability to switch between phases is the best way to keep everyone safe.

“We want to do it as smoothly and provide as much consistency as we can for our families. Because we know this is an inconvenience, it’s an inconvenience for everyone throughout this whole pandemic, but at the same time, we want to make sure we are doing what is right and protecting our community, protecting our kids, protecting our staff,” said Price.

The Board of Education hopes to enter Phase Three by October 5, 2020. Their main goal is to get to and stay in Phase Four.