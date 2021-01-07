Raleigh County BOE issues reminder of WVLearns Opt-Out window

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you want to return to traditional face -to-face class instruction, the deadline to submit a return form is approaching quickly.

According to a post on the Raleigh County Schools Facebook page, the window to complete a form will be open from Thursday, Jan. 7 and will close on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 5 p.m. This will be the last opportunity for parents to send their kids back into the classroom for the second semester.

The form can be found at, https://form.jotform.com/210043719920146.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News