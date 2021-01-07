Raleigh County BOE issues reminder of WVLearns Opt-Out window

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you want to return to traditional face -to-face class instruction, the deadline to submit a return form is approaching quickly.

According to a post on the Raleigh County Schools Facebook page, the window to complete a form will be open from Thursday, Jan. 7 and will close on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 5 p.m. This will be the last opportunity for parents to send their kids back into the classroom for the second semester.

The form can be found at, https://form.jotform.com/210043719920146.