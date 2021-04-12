Raleigh County BOE offering summer camps

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Board of Education is offering in-person elementary summer camp programs. All camps are voluntary for students entering kindergarten through students entering 5th grade.

Schools participating in the summer camps are:

Bradley Elementary- Education Exploration

Coal City Elementary- Explore WV

Ghent Elementary- Lakes of Fun

Marsh Fork Elementary- Space Camp

Maxwell Hill Elementary- Lights, Action, Camera, Be a Super Star

Stratton- Sports Super Stars

Your student’s site of interest may or may not be in your ‘home school’ area. Parent transportation will be required. Parents can review the camp brochures on the board of education website and select a camp.

Deadline to enroll in the camps is April 16, 2021.