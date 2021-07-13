Raleigh County BOE offering virtual learning for 2021-22 school year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — School may be out for summer, but Raleigh County Superintendent David Price said this upcoming school year will look different than what students and parents are now used to.

The state is requiring all counties offer a virtual option for students grades 6-12. This upcoming school year, students will have the option to either go fully virtual or fully in-person. Superintendent David Price said those who choose the virtual path will still be allowed to participate in all extracurricular activities.

“It will be a virtual process similar to last year, but not exact. Students will be enrolled in the virtual program, they’ll be eligible for anything that’s at their home school, extracurricular, co-curricular activities as well because they will be enrolled in Raleigh County Schools,” said Price.

Parents interested in enrolling their children in virtual learning this year can do so by visiting the Raleigh County Schools website https://boe.rale.k12.wv.us/ through July 28, 2021.