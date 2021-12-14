Raleigh County business moves locations, adding new items to the menu

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A popular bakery in Raleigh County is moving locations.

You used to be able to find Kenzie’s Kakes in the School of Harmony in Beaver. Now, you can find a new store-front on Route 19 also in Beaver.

While the cupcakes are still in demand, owner Mackenzie Brough, told 59News she is pleased to announce the addition of something new:

“Beaver doesn’t have a coffee shop. So, there are some people that I knew that were willing to help us learn to do good quality coffee. We’re doing it and it’s awesome,” Brough said.

You can find cakes, cupcakes and coffee all in one place. You can also order treat boxes for the holidays.