Raleigh County Chamber to hold 100th annual ‘Rock the Mask’ anniversary gala

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is planning on holding their 100th anniversary gala.

The event was originally scheduled for May 1, but is now postponed to August 21, 2020. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO and President of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Rotellini, said they are planning the event with a theme that helps practice CDC guidelines.

“We came up with ‘Rock the Mask’ so the mask becomes a part of our event and we are encouraging to make it a part of their attire,” Rotellini said. “We are really excited, we think that it’s a good way to hold our event safely.”

Tickets are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce Office.

