Raleigh County Chief Deputy Clerk retires

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A well known employee of the Raleigh County Courthouse retires.

Chief Deputy Clerk Cecilia Chapman retired this year. She has worked as the Chief Deputy Clerk for 32 years. Prior to that, she worked for the county assessors office. Champan played a crucial part these past years in the voter’s registration office during elections.

On Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021 she was awarded a plaque at the Raleigh County Commission meeting for all of her work in public service positions.

“I’m going to miss seeing them. But I’m relieved knowing we are handing this off to people who are more than capable of taking care of the needs of the county,” Chapman said.

She is still training her replacement and finishing up some work in the office. Once she does, she will have her last day. Becky Fernatt will be the next Chief Deputy Clerk.