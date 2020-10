BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Early voting will start in Raleigh County on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Before West Virginians head to the polls, Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore is reminding people about the guidelines.

No election materials are allow within 100 feet of a polling location in West Virginia. That mean voters are not allowed to wear or bring anything political to the polls when they vote. This includes candidate or party materials such as T-shirts, hats or even masks.