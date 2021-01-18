Raleigh County Clerk’s office to close due to COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Raleigh County office will be temporarily closing its doors due to positive cases among its staff.

Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver confirmed the county clerk’s office will be closed starting Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 due to ‘several positive cases in the office.’ He clarified the closure only applies to the county clerk’s office, not for any other office, department, or agency located in the courthouse or adjacent annex building.

Deep cleaning and sanitizing will be conducted before the office reopens Monday, Jan. 25.