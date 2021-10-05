Raleigh County Commission announces trick-or-treat time

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Get your Halloween costumes ready, trick-or-treat is on this year in Raleigh County.

Halloween plans was on the agenda for Raleigh County Commission Tuesday, October 5, 2021. This comes as Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold made a push to observe the holiday on Saturday instead of Sunday. His reasoning, interfering with schools and jobs and going late into the night.

Commission approved the motion to observe trick-or-treating on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Mayor Rappold said he would like to have Halloween observed on the last Saturday in October, permanently.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories