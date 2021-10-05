Raleigh County Commission announces trick-or-treat time

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Get your Halloween costumes ready, trick-or-treat is on this year in Raleigh County.

Halloween plans was on the agenda for Raleigh County Commission Tuesday, October 5, 2021. This comes as Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold made a push to observe the holiday on Saturday instead of Sunday. His reasoning, interfering with schools and jobs and going late into the night.

Commission approved the motion to observe trick-or-treating on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Mayor Rappold said he would like to have Halloween observed on the last Saturday in October, permanently.