Raleigh County Commission approves new sewer spending plan

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Some people in Raleigh County will soon have updated sewer lines. The Raleigh County Commission approved a $250,000 spending proposal Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

The money will go towards updating sewer lines in the Harper and Eccles areas. This, in addition to the previous $50,000 spent for pre-engineering on the project. County Commission President Dave Tolliver explained the money would be refunded from the state at a later date, and go towards even more sewer updates within the county.

“Basically, it’s a grant to Crab Orchard Macarthur PSD and we will use that money for another project. So it’s a rotating process that we do. All this will come out of coal reallocating fund,” Tolliver said.

Tolliver said once the project is fully approved. it will take four years to complete.