Raleigh County Commission approves purchase of five new sheriff’s department vehicles

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission approved the purchase of five new vehicles for the sheriff’s department during a meeting on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

The commissioners try to buy anywhere from five to ten new vehicles for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department each year. The sheriff’s department recently got five new vehicles on the streets.

Commissioner Dave Tolliver said it can take anywhere from four to six months for the vehicles to come in, and even longer to get them ready to patrol.

“Once we get them in here then it takes another two months to put the radios and everything in, so we’re looking at a six months before these five vehicles will be put into service,” Tolliver explained.

The vehicles cost just under $190,000. Commissioners said the money to buy these vehicles comes out of next year’s budget.