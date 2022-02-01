Raleigh County Commission approves removal of wetland for Raleigh County Airport

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Commission has approved finances for a measure to aid the Raleigh County Airport with wetland removal.

A recent study by the Army Corps of Engineers showed there was 14 linear feet of wetland in the area where a new aerospace school is slated to be built. This new aerospace school is located on Raleigh County Airport property.

Tuesday, the Raleigh County Commission approved a measure giving the Airport $189,636 to remove the wetlands and fill in the area where the school will be built.

“Instead of delaying construction of the school and stuff out there, the commissioners agreed that we would give the Raleigh County Memorial Airport the one hundred eighty-nine thousand to mitigate this wetland.” Dave Tolliver, Raleigh County Commission President

The West Virginia Development Office also helped the Airport with $400,000 to remove the wetlands. The total cost of the project is $590,000.