Raleigh County Commission donates thousands to local food pantry

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission made a donation to a food pantry in the county.

Food for Body and Soul is a food pantry in Beckley, run through Heart of God Ministries. Commissioner Ron Hedrick presented the food pantry with a $12 thousand check.

Millie Cox works at the food pantry. She told 59News they are extremely grateful for this donation that willallow them to continue to help others.

“This check will come in really good, it well help us to keep food supplied for the giveaways,” said Cox.

The donation came from the money the county received through the CARES Act. There will be a giveaway at the Food for Body and Soul food pantry January 16th.