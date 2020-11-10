Raleigh County Commission gives money to Salvation Army

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An organization dedicated to helping the community receives money from the county.

The Raleigh County Commission voted to give the Salvation Army $11,000 during their meeting Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. The money will help the organization purchase food and other necessities for the people who need it in Raleigh County.

Dave Tolliver, Raleigh County Commissioner, said the commission has gotten multiple requests like these because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of people aren’t working. They can’t pay their taxes. We felt it was our responsibility to help these people feed all these seniors,” Tolliver said.

This is the fourth organization they have given money to for the same reasons. The other organizations include the Beckley Dream Center, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, and Carpenter’s Corner.