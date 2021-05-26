Raleigh County Commission on Aging announces reopening plans

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local senior center will reopen to the public following an ease on COVID-19 restrictions.

The Raleigh County Commission on Aging announced the reopening process will happen in four stages:

STAGE 1: Limited reopening on Monday, June 7, 2021.

The dining room will open from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Reservations are necessary. Seniors will be screened for COVID-19 before entering the building. Masks will be provided.

Grab-N–Go will change to indoor through the dining room only.

Adult day care will reopen Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

STAGE 2: Office will reopen from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021

Dining room will open to full capacity. No reservations required.

Computer room will reopen from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Exercise room will reopen from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

STAGE 3: Tuesday, July 6, 2021

History and Bible classes will resume.

Exercise class and line dancing will resume.

STAGE 4: Monday, July 19, 2021