Raleigh County Commission on Aging asks for community help

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A local non-profit organization is in need the community’s help.

The Raleigh County Commission on Aging asks for people to donate supplies they are low on. They need adult diapers and pull-ups and absorbent pads for the seniors they serve.

Director of Social Services Terri Tilley said these items are always in high demand from the seniors in the area.

“People who are in their bed, bed bound. People who are older older, the older seniors need them a lot and it’s just one of those things that we don’t if we don’t need them we don’t think about them,” Tilley said.

If you would like to make a donation, you can by dropping supplies off at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging Building. Their hours are 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.