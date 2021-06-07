Raleigh County Commission on Aging welcoming seniors again

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — After being closed for over a year, the Raleigh County Commission on Aging is finally starting the reopening process. Stage One of four started on Monday, June 7, 2021.

Stage One opens the dining room from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Assistant Executive Director Tammy Trent said the reopening is long overdue and wanted by not only staff, but by the seniors as well.

“We need the livelihood here in the building. Not that the staff hasn’t been excited, but this today just makes our day it really does. To get to see them and see their faces, and actually be able to see them face to face instead of over the phone,” said Trent.



Trent said all seniors are screened for COVID-19 before entering, and as part of Stage One, adult daycare reopens Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Stage Two starts June 21 and will have a full capacity dining room with no reservations required. The computer and exercise rooms will also be open.

Stage 3, happening on July 6, history and Bible classes will resume, as well as exercise class and line dancing.

Stage 4 begins July 19. Transportation to the center and grocery store will resume. Satellite Centers will also reopen at this time.