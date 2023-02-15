BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The president of the Raleigh County Commission said on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, that counties and municipalities are waiting on opioid lawsuit payments secured by West Virginia Attorney Patrick Morrissey.

President Dave Tolliver said officials in Raleigh County and others in the state are waiting on Morrissey’s office to notify them that funds are available.

He said he does not know when money will be sent to the county, even as the county plans a comprehensive effort for rebuilding communities ravaged by substance use disorder.

“That’s the million-dollar question,” said Tolliver. Commissioners were at an elected officials conference in Charleston last week for three days.

“Nobody can get an answer,” he said, adding, “Where’s the money at? When is he going to start distributing? Nobody knows.”

Counties must use the money to address crime, economic challenges and other problems caused by widespread substance use disorder, a disease which became an epidemic in West Virginia when large pharmaceutical companies funneled millions of oxycodone and other narcotics into the coal mining state.

In 2021, a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general, including Morrissey, were offered a $26 billion settlement from drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and three opioid distribution companies.

West Virginia received $99 million in the settlement, which was finalized in the spring of 2022.

Most recently, Morrissey announced last month his office had reached an $83 million settlement with Walgreens, the next to last lawsuit to be settled in the state.

59News reached out to a representative of Morrisey’s office but did not get an immediate response on February 14, 2023.