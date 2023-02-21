BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission has asked the West Virginia Ethics Commission to issue an opinion on a 2021 request for tax incremental financing made by Governor Jim Justice’s businesses and family.

Raleigh County Commission denied Bellwood Corporation’s request for a $20 million TIF to develop two properties in the Harper Road area. One is the former Hulett C. Smith mansion, and the second is Brier Patch Golf Course, both owned by Justice’s children, Jay and Jill Justice.

Now the county attorney says the commission may consider hearing a second request for the TIF only after the State Ethics Commission has responded.

“He is the governor, and although he’s not absolutely the owner of the property, Jay Justice owns the Harper Road property and Jay and Jill are members of the company that owns Briar Patch,” said Raleigh County attorney Bill Roop on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Roop said a second request for the TIF is anticipated but has not yet been made.

A request by Raleigh County Commission for the West Virginia Development Office to weigh in was not answered by the deadline in 2021.

Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth voted in favor of the TIF in 2021, while Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver and Raleigh County Commissioner Linda K. Epling voted against it.