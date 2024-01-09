SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission held a meeting to discuss a proposed rezoning project in Shady Spring on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

A decision was made to table a proposed rezoning project owned by Greenbrier Land Company along Flat Top Road in Shady Spring.

An unnamed company planned to build a data center with proposed rezoning for more than 700 acres. This rezoning would disturb residential areas and businesses.

Last month, the Raleigh County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to send the proposal to the county commission, despite objections from some Shady Spring residents. Many were concerned the new business would cause traffic, safety, and environmental issues.

On Tuesday, the commissioners agreed they need more information before making a decision.

Many long-term residents of Shady Spring were in attendance of the meeting and say they are pleased with the decision and are happy that the commissioners are listening to the people.