BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department said goodbye to Sheriff Scott Van Meter at a going-away party this morning.

Van Meter was elected Raleigh County Clerk in November, and he takes his new office in early January.

Many people are wondering who will take over the last two years of Van Meter’s term as sheriff, but Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver and county attorney Carl Roop said the appointment will not be made until a special meeting on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

“We will tell everybody next Tuesday, but you might be right, I don’t know,” Tolliver said. “I don’t know. We’ll make that decision next Tuesday.”

The meeting is at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Raleigh County Commission on Heber Street.