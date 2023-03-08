BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission will host a public hearing in April to vote on whether to create a tax increment financing district, also called a TIF, for companies owned by Governor Justice’s family.

Commissioners agreed on March 8, 2023, to hear from Justice’s family attorneys on how the TIF could help develop properties on Harper Road, the former Hulett Smith mansion, and the Brier Patch residential community.

One commissioner said that a TIF district could bring jobs to the area, similar to projects in four other counties.

“This TIF project is development on Harper Road, and it also does some stuff down at the Brier Patch with housing,” said Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth. “We need jobs here and we need housing here, and this TIF project checks all those boxes.”

Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said he would decide after the Justice family attorneys give the exact amount and area for the TIF.

He said he would only support it if the county benefits.