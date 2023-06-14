BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Commission approves a plan to make sure county employees aren’t forced to pay increases in Public Employee Insurance Agency, or PEIA, premiums recently mandated by state lawmakers.

Ben Hatfield, prosecuting attorney for Raleigh County, will help cut the county’s budgeted jail bill to Southern Regional Jail from $2.5 million dollars this upcoming fiscal year to a projected $1.9 million.

Hatfield said his office will fast-track older court cases involving pre-trial felons, which the county must pay.

The State of West Virginia pays the cost to house and care for inmates, once they begin serving their sentences.

“We’re taking people that are in pre-trial incarceration, for which the county’s paying, and then getting them convicted and sentencing them to prison, where the state will pick up the tab,” noted Hatfield. “So, it is, literally, transferring that cost, sooner.”

Hatfield said Southern Regional Jail is the county’s largest vendor. The plan to cut county jail costs dovetails with Hatfield’s focus of prosecuting felony pre-trial cases in an expedited manner, he said.