Raleigh County Commission urges residents to fill out internet survey

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission needs your help with evaluating internet access across the area.

They are asking people in Raleigh County to fill out a survey so they can plan future broadband infrastructure. Raleigh County Administrator Jay Quesenberry, says internet access is now vital to every household because of the pandemic and can help foster economic development.

“Sometimes the kids get sent home and they have to do their lessons online so it’s important for that reason plus for jobs, economic development,” said Quesenberry. “It’s so, so vital it’s just like your water, sewer, gas, now it’s vital for broadband as well.”

The survey can be taken online on the county website, or you can fill out a paper copy at the County Commission Office.