BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission could approve construction of a Raleigh County Sheriff’s satellite station near Ghent Elementary School.

Raleigh County Board of Education is expected to vote during the regular August 8, 2023, meeting on a request by county officials for a plot of land at Ghent.

Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver said on Friday, August 4, 2023, if the board of education approves the request, Raleigh County Commission has plans to build a satellite Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. He said the cost of the project is not yet set and plans are in the preliminary stages.