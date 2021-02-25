Raleigh County Community Action Association providing food vouchers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization has a new program to help people in need.

The Raleigh County Community Action Association now has a food voucher program. Virginia Peele, the HR Specialist for the RCCA, said this program is designed to help people and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Raleigh County Community Action is in the community serving and partnering with others in the community here, seeing the need,” Peele explained.

To be a part of the program, you can call the RCCA at (304) 252-6396 extension 110. There are some forms to fill out to determine if you are eligible.