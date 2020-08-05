Raleigh County couple arrested on drug charges

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — A husband and wife were arrested after deputies found a large quantity of heroin inside their home in Coal City.

According to Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies, Lt. R. R. White conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. During the stop, White discovered a small amount of heroin on the driver. He discovered the heroin was bought from a home in Coal City,

Deputies later obtained a search warrant for the suspected home. That is when deputies found 290 grams of heroin. They claimed this equaled 2,900 individual doses and is worth $58,000. Deputies also found drug paraphernalia, two guns, and $35,000 in cash.

Marcus and Jessica Ross were charged with Possession of Schedule I Heroin with the Intent to Deliver and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. They were taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Sophia Police Department.