Raleigh County couple arrested on drug charges

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — A husband and wife were arrested after deputies found a large quantity of heroin inside their home in Coal City.

According to Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies, Lt. R. R. White conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. During the stop, White discovered a small amount of heroin on the driver. He discovered the heroin was bought from a home in Coal City,

Deputies later obtained a search warrant for the suspected home. That is when deputies found 290 grams of heroin. They claimed this equaled 2,900 individual doses and is worth $58,000. Deputies also found drug paraphernalia, two guns, and $35,000 in cash.

Marcus and Jessica Ross were charged with Possession of Schedule I Heroin with the Intent to Deliver and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. They were taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Sophia Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News