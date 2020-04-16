Raleigh County Courthouse open by appointment only

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Courthouse will be open by appointment only during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Monday, April 20, 2020, people will need to call the courthouse to schedule an appointment. All appointments have to be requested 24 hours in advance. People can still use courthouse services by phone, drop box, U.S. Mail, email, and online. Any business that can be done by other means will be encouraged.

The County Commission is still encouraging people to practice social distancing and to wear masks and gloves inside the courthouse.

To make an appointment call: (304)-255-9146

