BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With overcrowding in state jails and counties paying staggering bills, Raleigh County has been looking for ways to lower the monthly jail bill payment of $48.25 per incarcerated person.

Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver said a new Outcall System for the Raleigh County Day Report Center will charge those on home confinement $13 a day to serve their time at home with an ankle bracelet, starting January 1, 2023.

The new system is more accurate than the previous ankle bracelet monitoring technology, he added.

“If we put an ankle bracelet on you, it’s very precise,” said Tolliver. “You’re in the Raleigh County Commission Office right now. It is a lot better. Plus, they do the alcohol monitoring four day reporting on these.”

Tolliver said the county’s last monthly jail payment was about $120,000, which is around $40,000 less than the previous month.