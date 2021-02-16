Raleigh County deputies investigate shooting in Harper Heights

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An early morning shooting in Raleigh County has deputies searching for suspects. The call came in at 3:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

Deputies were called to the Harper Heights area where they found one person injured. The victim was taken to the hospital. Their name and condition were not released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website. Anonymous tips can also be left by using the P3 Tips App on any mobile device.

