Raleigh County drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event for those 65 and older

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There will be a community wide vaccination event in Raleigh County on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The vaccination event comes as Gov. Justice continues to push forward with vaccinating elderly through ‘Operation Save Our Wisdom.’

The Raleigh Regional Community COVID-19 vaccination event will take place at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center (Armory), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be drive-thru only. The mass vaccination event is only for senior citizens aged 65 and older.

One must schedule an appointment to be vaccinated in order to attend the event. To schedule an appointment, please call (304) 461-1108. The Beckley-Raleigh Health Department is asking residents to not physically come to the health department to schedule an appointment. All appointments must be scheduled through the above number provided.

