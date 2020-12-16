Raleigh County emergency services advise people to stay home

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As winter weather moves across southern West Virginia roads are getting treacherous. Emergency services in Raleigh County told 59News there is ice everywhere.

Dispatchers encourage people to stay home unless they absolutely need to go somewhere. Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways are working to keep the main roads open.

As always, the situation can change quickly. So people are encouraged to use caution if they do go out. There are several reports of accidents in the area around Harper Park and Dye Drive.