Raleigh County emergency services advise people to stay home

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As winter weather moves across southern West Virginia roads are getting treacherous. Emergency services in Raleigh County told 59News there is ice everywhere.

Dispatchers encourage people to stay home unless they absolutely need to go somewhere. Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways are working to keep the main roads open.

As always, the situation can change quickly. So people are encouraged to use caution if they do go out. There are several reports of accidents in the area around Harper Park and Dye Drive.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News
Untitled Document
StormTracker59 Meteorologists
Heidi Moore
Chief Meteorologist
Liam Healy
Meteorologist
Amber Kulick
Meteorologist

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News
StormTracker59