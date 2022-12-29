RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County officials said on Thursday, December 29, 2022, those without water service may visit local fire departments or call 911 if they need drinking water.

Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Sophia City Fire Department and Ghent Volunteer Fire Department will distribute drinking water, which is supplied by the Raleigh County Emergency Management Services.

“We just go ’til we run out,” Sophia City Fire Department Chief Mark Stiefer reported on Thursday afternoon. “When we run out, the 911 Center’s been delivering water to us. They’re supposed to deliver more today. So, as much as we can get, we’re giving it out, as we’re getting it.”

Non-potable water is available at Trap Hill Fire Department, Raleigh County officials reported.