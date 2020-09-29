Raleigh County grandparent discusses raising grandkids during COVID-19 pandemic

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Clarissa Smith is raising three granddaughters during COVID-19 pandemic. All three girls attend Shady Spring Elementary School for two days a week. Then, they are sent home to work remotely for three days. Smith said she created a classroom-style room in their home to help with the schedule adjustment.

“You get up, you have to get your pre-k started on coloring something or dry erase on the window, get the kindergartner started, they send packets home, so we start those,” Smith said, “Then I get my fourth grader, Jamie, she’s got the iPad.”

Smith said there is no break, even when the girls are in the classrooms for two days a week. She said her youngest granddaughter cannot ride the bus into school with her two sisters. Raleigh County Superintendent David Price said they are not mandated to provide transportation to preschoolers and will not do so this year because of COVID-19 concerns. Smith said this creates a hectic schedule.

“Just put my kid on the bus. Help. Stop sending so much homework home,” Smith said.

Smith said she is currently the one doing it all for her family; she is raising her grandchildren, teaching them, cooking, cleaning, and taking care of her own aging parents.

“It’s a struggle. But you just have to juggle,” Smith said.

Juggling is the only way her family will make it through the pandemic. She said she knows she is not alone and other families are battling similar battles. She said this harsh reality has her dreaming of normalcy again.

“My grandkids shouldn’t be struggling. I shouldn’t be struggling, shouldn’t be so stressed out every evening,” Smith said.