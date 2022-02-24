RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– High School Athletic Directors in Raleigh County are making a push to add full-time athletic trainers to their staff as teachers. Athletic Directors from Independence, Liberty, Woodrow Wilson, and Shady Spring High Schools recently made a proposal to the Raleigh County Board of Education to add certified athletic trainers to their staff as teachers full time for the upcoming school year.

This new proposal follows the struggles all four high school football programs faced during the 2021 season.

Currently, it is required to have an athletic trainer or medical personnel on-site at all football games and practices. In years past, the schools partnered with local ambulance companies and EMTs to solve this issue. However, due to the strain the pandemic placed on first responders in the last two years, schools were forced to cancel practices due to no available medical staff.

“We’ve had a lot of covid related issues and the ambulances and EMTs that have provided the services for us are so busy they can’t provide those services anymore,” Independence High School Athletic Director John Lilly said.

Coach Lilly said the additional staff will not just benefit the football programs, but all high school student-athletes.

“With the increased demand that we have for covid related issues as well as the uptick with more athletes more sports and more female sports we felt that we’ve reached the time where we needed it full time,” Lilly said.

We reached out to Raleigh County Superintendent David Price, he said the additional staff makes sense from a logistics standpoint, however, the county has to work on a way to fund the full-time positions with a competitive salary.

“It’s one of those things that required but we have a lot of unfunded mandates put on us by the legislature a lot of times,” Price said. “We have to have it but the funds aren’t there to support it right now as a full-time position.”

Currently, there are athletic trainer positions posted in a smaller capacity role. Superintendent Price said they are working toward creating those full-time roles.