Raleigh County homeless shelter gets new name

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For more than 20 years, Pine Haven Center has been helping those in need in Raleigh County.

Crystal Camarillo, the Raleigh County Community Action Association Interim Executive Director, said they unveiled a new name and concept for the center on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

“We’re doing a re-branding for our homeless shelter,” Camarillo said. “We are breaking the 25 year stigma that was attached to Pine Haven. The name change reflects our new housing first approach. And we do work diligently with our housing program to get clients housed as soon as possible.”

The shelter’s new name is the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center. Director of the center, Michael Horn, said they are there to help everyone. He encourages anyone who is in need of help to stop by.

“Come in we will help you in any way that we can. Refer you to any source that we can. We will get you your I.D., birth certificate. We will do a spdat which will make it actionable for the Coalition to send a referral to our housing department and the housing department will find a place that is adequate for you.”

Horn said while their numbers are down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are still helping anyone they can. Assistant Director for the Center, Lisa Tyler, said the Center is a safe place and they are taking all of the necessary precautions.

“We ask them to wear a mask in any common areas. We encourage hand washing and sanitation. Our shelter is sanitized four times a day,” Tyler said.

The Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center is still located behind the FMRS building in Beckley.