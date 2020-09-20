Raleigh County Humane Society holds Jail and Bail fundraiser

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Humane Society held a jail and bail fundraising event Saturday, Sept. 19. 2020. Participants were put in imaginary jail and relied on their family and friends to bail them out. Volunteers with the Humane Society say donations dropped since the pandemic began.

Vice President of the Board of Directors India Hosch said 80-percent of the money they use to help animals is raised by fundraisers.

“Our vetting expenses are very intense so we vet a lot of animals, we have vetting expenses we obviously have just maintenance expenses,” Hosch said. “We have food and care expenses that we must meet here.”

She said they are looking for monetary donations or donations of items to the shelter. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Their phone number is 304-253-8921 if you would like to give.