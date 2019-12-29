Raleigh County Humane Society reaches fundraising goal, will remain open in 2020

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – After launching a fundraising effort to save it from closing at the end of the year, the Raleigh County Humane society announced Sunday that they have reached their $80,000 goal.

“HSRC will be able to remain open for 2020, and with a community of supporters we hope to stay that way for many more years,” staff announced in a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, “The outpouring of love and support from people close to home and far away has been amazing and the team at HSRC is ready to love and care for each animal that enters their doors!”

About a month ago, leaders of the non-profit announced they needed $80,000 to keep from shutting down, adding that they were struggling to pay utilities and outstanding taxes after an increase in animal medical emergencies left the shelter with a $150,000 veterinarian bill.

The Humane Society of Raleigh County has been open since 1979. It has taken in about 1,300 animals this year.